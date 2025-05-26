Opus One Gold Corporation: Opus One Gold Obtains 5.57 g/t Gold Over 8.4 M at 200 M From Hole No-25-06 on Its Zone 1 Gold Discovery, Noyell Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the "Company" or "Opus One") is pleased to announce that drill hole NO-25-06 from the winter drilling program on its 100% owned Noyell project near the town of Matagami, Abitibi, Québec, Canada, returned 5.57g/t Au over 8.4 m from 232.2 to 240.6 m. The mineralized interval represents a true width of approximately 6.6 m within the Zone 1 structure.

NO-25-06 is an in-fill drill hole which intersected Zone 1 at an approximate vertical depth of 200 m in the center of the known mineralized structure. This interval is located just about 90 m below the previously reported interval of 4.12 g/t Au over 7.3 m in hole NO-25-01. There appears to exist an excellent continuity between these two holes.

Hole NO-25-05 was drilled to test the continuity of Zone 1 at a vertical depth of 500 m in the eastern portion of the structure. Although Zone 1 was clearly intersected and identified, it only returned a marginal interval grading 1.14 g/t Au over 1.0 m (true width of 0.8m). Opus One interprets that an area of weak mineralization is present in that sector of Zone 1. This is the first of a series of holes drilled to test the depth extension of Zone 1.

2025 Drill hole location and parameters to date are as follows: Drill Hole Bearing Dip Start End Length Easting Northing Elevation NO-25-01 358,22 -60,12 0 225 225 311512,6 5487989 271,1 NO-25-02 4,93 -45,08 0 201 201 311666,3 5487946 273,53 NO-25-03 355,02 -58,02 0 171 171 311614,6 5488035 273,12 NO-25-04 357,98 -71,95 0 375 375 311510,6 5487889 271,52 NO-25-05 355,06 -70,14 0 651 651 311655,3 5487630 272,82 NO-25-06 357,95 -65,27 0 300 300 311506,4 5487919 271,46 2025 WINTER DRILLING RESULTS TO DATE





More assay results are expected soon.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: Diamond drilling in the upper portion of Zone continues to deliver significant mineralized intervals. Grades are good, true thicknesses are good and continuity is good as well. Those results observed redefine our previous interpretation for our Noyell project. Thanks to easy accessibility and its proximity to services, our Noyell project is gradually taking shape to a totally new perspective.





Sample preparation, analysis and QAQC program

Drill core is NQ size. All samples are described, labelled, cut (diamond saw) and bagged at Technominex' facilities in Rouyn-Noranda. Samples are then shipped to AGAT certified Laboratory in Val D'or for preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to various AGAT laboratories in Canada for analysis. Samples are assayed for gold using by Fire Assay (50g), with ICP-OES Finish. All samples equal or above 10 g/t Au are submitted to ore grade gravimetric finish.

Opus One's QAQC program consists of one control sample inserted, at Technominex' facility, after 9 regular samples. Control samples consist of a certified blank and various gold grades certified material.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O'Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

