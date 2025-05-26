RBW Signs Strategic Partnership with NetEase Cloud Music to Expand K-POP's Global Reach Among Chinese Youth

HANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RBW Inc. (KOSDAQ: 361570), a leading integrated content production company and home to top K-POP acts such as MAMAMOO, ONEUS, ONEWE, and PURPLE KISS, has entered into a strategic copyright partnership with NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), one of China's most influential music streaming platforms. This collaboration is set to mark a new chapter in Korea- China music exchange and accelerate K-POP's expansion into the Chinese market.

Under this partnership, RBW will provide access to its entire catalog on NetEase Cloud Music, including all group and solo releases from its artists-MAMAMOO's Solar and Moon byul included. Future releases will also be rolled out as exclusives, offering earlier access to Chinese fans.

This alliance goes beyond conventional music distribution, aiming to foster deeper industry cooperation and cultural exchange between Korea and China. Built on mutual trust, the partnership reflects both parties' commitment to long-term collaboration and shared strategic goals in the Asian music ecosystem.

With over 200 million monthly active users (MAU), NetEase Cloud Music stands as a dominant platform in China, particularly among the Gen-Z demographic born in the 1990s and 2000s. Through this partnership, RBW is expected to significantly enhance its connection with local fans and strengthen K-POP's footprint in the region.

An RBW representative commented, "Our partnership with NetEase Cloud Music is a strategic collaboration built on trust-not just a copyright deal. We are committed to expanding the global competitiveness of K-POP through various forms of future cooperation."

About RBW Inc.

As of March 2025, RBW and its subsidiary DSP Media hold rights to over 8,500 pieces of musical intellectual property (including copyrights and neighboring rights), forming the foundation of its global content production and distribution business.

About NetEase Cloud Music Inc.

NetEase Cloud Music is a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, NetEase Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalized recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made NetEase Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognized as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music