Nicola Lyons joins Getlink (Paris:GET) as Group Chief Human Resources Officer and, as such, becomes a member of the Executive Committee. She will lead the Group's human resources strategy and key projects, including training, career development, recruitment and integration, as well as diversity and inclusion.

Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer of Getlinksaid: "I am delighted to welcome Nicola Lyons. Her background in a variety of European cultural environments will be an asset in implementing the development plans of a group such as ours. Her knowledge of logistics and freight transport companies will be invaluable in achieving operational excellence."

With over 20 years of experience in international companies, Nicola Lyons has in-depth knowledge of the freight and logistics sectors.

She began her career in 2001 in London with the Bouygues Group before joining the Fujitsu Group in 2005, where she gained promotion to Deputy Director of Human Resources. In 2009, she joined the industrial logistics company GEFCO as Human Resources Manager for the United Kingdom, a role she took on for the Benelux region in 2012. In 2015, she moved into global roles, first based in Paris, then in the Netherlands, for the Freight Forwarding (Air Sea) division. Returning to Paris in 2020, she became Chief Human Resources Director for the EMEA region and then Chief Human Resources Director for the Integrated Logistics division. In 2022, she was appointed SVP Human Resources for Europe at the logistics and supply chain company CEVA Logistics (CMA-CGM Group).

Nicola Lyons is a graduate of the University of West London (Applied Languages) and Coventry University (Human Resources).

For the composition of the Getlink Executive Committee, please see: https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/our-group/corporate-governance/executive-committee/

