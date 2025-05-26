BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro retreated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The euro retreated to 1.1368 against the greenback and 162.44 against the yen, from an early nearly 4-week high of 1.1418 and a 4-day high of 162.98, respectively.The euro eased to 0.9333 against the franc and 0.8387 against the pound, off its early highs of 0.9367 and 0.8409, respectively.The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.11 against the greenback, 158.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc and 0.82 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX