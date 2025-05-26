Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Shelfie-Tech Ltd. ("Shelfie-Tech" or the "Company"). The Tel Aviv, Israel-based technology company recently filed a prospectus enabling it to qualify for listing on the CSE, and its common shares were listed today under the symbol SHLF.

Shelfie-Tech is focused on technological solutions for the retail industry, most notably for large grocery stores. The Company has developed a robotic retail shelf monitoring system to automatically optimize shelf inventory management, thereby enhancing the customer experience. The technology utilizes advanced machine learning and image processing algorithms that analyze shelf images, determine the number of units on a shelf, and calculate restocks, all in real time.

"With its entrepreneurial team and innovative technology, Shelfie-Tech is an outstanding fit for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are also delighted to attract another listing from Israel's exciting technology sector. Israeli entrepreneurs are increasingly recognizing that the CSE is an ideal place for them to achieve their public market goals."

Bentsur Joseph, CEO of Shelfie-Tech, stated: "We are pleased and proud to be listed on the CSE. This is a significant milestone in our quest to grow our business and provide value for our shareholders."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

