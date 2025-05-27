Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces Start of Manufacturing of Preclinical Testing Material for Its PNKP Inhibitor Technology by Dalton Pharma

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE:ONCO) (Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dalton Pharma Services ("Dalton") has commenced activities to manufacture material for preclinical testing of the Company's exclusively-licensed nanoparticle-formulated Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase (PNKP) inhibitor technology. This important step marks the beginning of the transition from early-stage research and development to process scale-up and production for preclinical testing, enabling the generation of material needed for preclinical testing and planned future regulatory submissions which are key activities on the path toward clinical translation.

The current phase of work includes process optimization and scale-up manufacturing aimed at producing 50 grams of Onco's proprietary PNKP inhibitor, known as A83B4C63. This material will be used in preclinical studies, including in-vitro and in-vivo testing, and is intended to support regulatory preparations for an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission in the United States, which the Company plans on making this year. Dalton, a leading Canadian contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), brings deep technical expertise and regulatory compliance capabilities to the project.

In 2021, researchers from the University of Alberta published two peer-reviewed studies evaluating Onco-Innovations' nanoparticle-formulated PNKP inhibitor, A83B4C63, in preclinical models of colorectal cancer. The June study[1] demonstrated that treatment with the nanoparticle-encapsulated PNKP inhibitor significantly extended median survival in PTEN-deficient colorectal cancer-bearing mice to 60 days, compared to 23 days in untreated controls. The December study[2] found that combining the nanoparticle-formulated PNKP inhibitor with radiation therapy enhanced tumor growth delay in colorectal cancer models, without significant toxicity to healthy tissues. These findings support further development of the PNKP inhibitor as a targeted therapeutic approach in oncology.

"This marks an important inflection point in our development roadmap, as manufacturing now begins to generate the material necessary to support future preclinical evaluation. We are now taking another tangible step toward translating a novel scientific approach towards potential therapeutic development, setting the stage for the next critical phases ahead," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of the Company.

About Dalton Pharma Services

Dalton Pharma Services, established in 1986 and based in Toronto, Canada, is a Health Canada-approved and FDA-inspected GMP contract provider of integrated chemistry, drug development, and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. With over 35 years of experience, Dalton offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including drug discovery, flow chemistry, formulation and process development, custom synthesis, cGMP sterile fill/finish, cGMP API manufacturing, and dosage form manufacturing. This integration at a single location enhances adaptability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, accelerating drug discovery and development programs. Dalton's commitment to quality, speed, and flexibility has been recognized with CMO Leadership Awards from Life Science Leader in 2016, 2017, and 2018 across categories such as Quality, Reliability, Capabilities, Expertise, Compatibility, and Development.[3]

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

