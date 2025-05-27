AFYREN confirms its proactive approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with:

the award of the "Responsible Care Confirmed Diagnosis" certificate by France Chimie for its AFYREN NEOXY industrial site

Confirmed Diagnosis" certificate by France Chimie for its AFYREN NEOXY industrial site the publication of its second sustainability report, structured in accordance with the requirements of the CSR directive (CSRD)

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Euronext: FR0014005AC9 ALAFY), a greentech company offering industrial customers bio-based, low-carbon products through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, announces that it has received the "Responsible Care Confirmed Diagnosis" certification from France Chimie for its AFYREN NEOXY industrial site. AFYREN has also published its sustainability report for the 2024 financial year.

In order to strengthen stakeholder recognition of its CSR approach, the company decided to undergo an external review by "Responsible Care Confirmed Diagnosis", led by France Chimie, in accordance with the CSR framework for the global chemical industry. This certification reflects the growing structure of AFYREN's CSR policy, marked in 2024 by the signing of the Responsible Care charter by the management team of AFYREN and AFYREN NEOXY. Responsible Care is the global chemical industry's voluntary initiative for the safe management of chemicals and a shared commitment to continuously improve health, safety, and environmental performance through ethical practices, transparent communication, and sustainable innovation.

Led jointly by the QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment) and CSR teams, the assessment, which took several months and included around 20 interviews with various departments within the company, resulted in the development of a realistic and ambitious CSR roadmap incorporating concrete actions plus short- and medium-term deadlines tailored to the company's specific characteristics.

"The external perspective and action plan developed by the Confirmed Diagnostic support enabled us to prioritize the actions to be taken and strengthen our preparation for upcoming certifications. The particular attention paid to monitoring product quality is in line with our commitment to better serving our customers" explains Sabine DOSSAT, QHSE Manager at AFYREN.

The Responsible Care diagnosis also highlighted AFYREN's pioneering role in non-financial communication, particularly its voluntary reporting approach.

In line with its stated commitment to transparent communication on its commitments, AFYREN is publishing its second sustainability report in accordance with the nature and framework proposed by the CSR Directive. This report traces the company's progress, incorporating new performance indicators and examples of concrete actions. This report is part of AFYREN's ongoing commitment to improving its CSR performance, as confirmed by the positive trend in the Company's non-financial ratings over the past five years.

Caroline PETIGNY, Director of CSR, Communications and Public Affairs at AFYREN states: "We have very high standards in terms of CSR, and our model is centered on responsible governance, limited environmental impact, and a strong social commitment to serving a robust and resilient industry. This requirement involves transparency about our commitments and our drivers for improvement. We see CSR reporting as a powerful tool for mobilizing teams, ensuring accountability, engaging with our stakeholders, and promoting the company's actions. The CSR approach is of great significance for our Company that we will continue to develop in the years ahead."

The sustainability report can be viewed and downloaded in a dedicated section of the company's website: www.afyren.com/purpose

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.

At the end of 2024, AFYREN employed 130 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250526878503/en/

Contacts:

AFYREN

Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com

Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

invest@afyren.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

MC Services AG (international)

Investor Relations

Bettina Ellinghorst

Media Relations

Dr. Johanna Kobler, Shaun Brown

Tel: +49 89 210 228 0

afyren@mc-services.eu