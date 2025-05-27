Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain Geotechnical Update

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce that the geotechnical drilling covering the Company's Pilot Mountain tungsten project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project") located in mining friendly Nevada, USA, is now complete (Fig. 1).

The drilling campaign targeted the 'Desert Scheelite' zone and comprised a total of 1,156 metres across seven drillholes (Fig. 2). Drillhole GCH-06 was abandoned at a depth of 67.07 metres due to drill operator error and GCH-07 was redrilled at the same location as GCH-06 to a final depth of 173.55m. The collected geotechnical data has now been submitted to the Company's appointed geotechnical engineers and will form a key input into the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project.

Pilot Mountain Highlights:

The geotechnical drillholes were designed by the Company's geotechnical engineers to provide geotechnical information in the vicinity of the planned open pit shell.

Encouragingly, multiple geotechnical drillholes intersected porphyry and/or skarn-type alteration and mineralisation, suggesting that the Desert Scheelite mineralised system extends beyond the current known limits of the Desert Scheelite Zone, including the following downhole intervals:

GCH-01: Multiple strongly skarn altered intervals from 151.4m to 153.9m, 158.5m to 158.8m, 166.5m to 170.8m, and 191.3m to 192.6m with local visible scheelite mineralisation;

GCH-04: Multiple porphyry-mineralised intervals including potassic alteration with cross-cutting ± pyrite, molybdenite and/or chalcopyrite veins;

GCH-05: Multiple strongly porphyry-mineralised intervals including potassic as well as sodic-calcite alteration with cross-cutting ± pyrite, molybdenite and/or chalcopyrite veins (Fig. 3, 4); and

GCH-07: Skarn as well as porphyry-style alteration within the hole, porphyry has predominantly propylitic alteration with local phyllic alteration towards the bottom of the hole.

The first drill hole at the Project's 'Garnet Zone', PGMR25-001, is now complete to a final depth of 100m, and the Company is pleased to report that it intersected multiple very strongly visually skarn-mineralised scheelite dominated intervals (Fig. 5). The 'Garnet Zone' had not been drilled since being acquired by Guardian Metal in 2021.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"The Company continues to make excellent progress at Pilot Mountain, with drilling operations advancing at pace. Encouragingly, multiple geotechnical holes indicate that the mineralising system at Desert Scheelite extends beyond the currently drilled footprint. In addition, strong visual mineralisation observed at the Garnet Zone demonstrates the significant untapped potential across other known, at-surface skarn zones.

"Recent executive orders from the Trump administration underscore a strategic push to reshore critical metal supply chains - particularly tungsten, given its importance to the defence sector and United States' national security. We remain focused on advancing both of our co-flagship projects as swiftly as possible, with analytical results from Pilot Mountain and Tempiute expected shortly."

Media

Figure 1:State of Nevada, United States, location map showing position of the Company's 100% owned Pilot Mountain Project and Tempiute.

Figure 2:Drillhole plan map showing location of recently completed resource drilling at Desert Scheelite as well as the location of the geotechnical drillholes reported herein.

Figure 3:Quartz vein within potassic altered quartz-monzonite with very strong disseminated molybdenite (~10%) mineralisation throughout (Drillhole GCH-05 @ 123.8m).

Figure 4:Pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralised quartz vein (Drillhole GCH-05 @ 136.8m).

Figure 5:Visually strong scheelite mineralisation within the first drillhole completed at the Garnet Zone from 63.79 to 65.38m downhole.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visitwww.Guardianmetalresources.comor contact the following:

