LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) Tuesday said its Chief Operating Officer Rodrigo Nunes has stepped down with immediate effect.



CEO, Eduardo Landin has temporarily assumed Rodrigo Nunes's position till a replacement is named.



