Infosys and E.ON Collaborate to Enable AI-Powered Digital Workplace Transformation

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the collaboration will aim to enable effortless experiences and productivity improvements for over 77,000 E.ON employees across Europe.

BENGALURU, India, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with E.ON, one of Europe's largest energy companies with business in energy networks, energy infrastructure solutions, and retail. This collaboration will help create an experience-led, data-driven, sustainability-focused digital workplace ecosystem, facilitating E.ON's transition to a full stack digital energy company that will aim to realize business value through AI.

The collaboration will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, to modernize operations, enhance user value, and foster innovation through a product-centric, agile, and automated approach, while enforcing state-of-the-art security and compliance. E.ON and Infosys will implement a human-centric support model to give E.ON employees the choice, control and convenience to become more efficient and to enable even faster business innovation.

Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, COO Digital and Innovation, E.ON, said, "At E.ON, we are playmakers for new energy. Digitalization and digital technology are key for reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems. Our strategic partnership with Infosys is essential for our digital transformation and operation - together, we are paving the way for a smarter, more efficient energy future."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, we are proud to bring our deep expertise in AI and digital transformation to this significant collaboration with E.ON. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we will enable an AI-powered digital workplace transformation that will bolster productivity and employee experience. We believe that energy companies like E.ON are at the forefront of driving a digital revolution driven by the need to better meet evolving customer demands and achieve operational excellence. Infosys is committed to providing the solutions and support needed to help enterprises navigate this evolution, while creating lasting value for both the organization and its customers."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-and-eon-collaborate-to-enable-ai-powered-digital-workplace-transformation-302465591.html