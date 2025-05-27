

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased in April despite higher US trade tariffs, official data revealed on Tuesday.



Industrial profits grew 3.0 percent in April from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said. This was better than a 2.6 percent rise seen in March.



During January to April, industrial profits registered an annual growth of 1.4 percent.



Data revealed that profits in the mining sector declined sharply by 26.8 percent in the year-to-date period. Meanwhile, earnings of manufacturers advanced 8.6 percent. Profits in the utilities sector gained 4.4 percent.



