Cahill to Replace Charlotte Hogg Who is Leaving After Eight Successful Years at Visa

Visa (NYSE:V) announced today that it has appointed Antony Cahill as the new Regional President and Chief Executive Officer for its European operations, subject to regulatory approval. A longtime banking executive and Visa veteran, Mr. Cahill will replace Charlotte Hogg, who is leaving Visa after eight years to pursue a new external opportunity. Mr. Cahill will be based in London and is expected to transition to his new role in early June.

Since 2023, Mr. Cahill has served as President of Value-Added Services (VAS), responsible for designing, developing and delivering a global portfolio of 200+ products and solutions that power client growth and business performance. Under his leadership, VAS has rapidly grown into a $9B global business and has delivered revenue growth of more than 20% annually. He initially joined Visa in 2018 as Managing Director for Visa Europe and later became Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the region, where he oversaw all of Visa's client relationships across 38 European markets.

Prior to joining Visa, Mr. Cahill served as Chief Operating Officer at National Australia Bank (NAB) where he spent eight years in senior roles. Earlier in his career Mr. Cahill spent 12 years at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).

"We are grateful to Charlotte for all she has done to advance our business in Europe," said Visa CEO Ryan McInerney. "With Antony's experience in the region, deep understanding of the diversity and complexity of our markets and strong relationships with our partners, he is uniquely qualified to lead Visa Europe."

Oliver Jenkyn, Group President, Global Markets, remarked, "Antony is a driven, high-impact leader who is well-positioned to help us continue to accelerate our business and capitalize on the enormous growth opportunity in the region."

Visa Europe Limited Board Chair Debbie Hewitt added, "We could not be more delighted to welcome Antony back to Europe where he takes the helm of a healthy, thriving business. This is a testament to Charlotte's outstanding leadership. During her nearly eight years as CEO of Visa Europe, Charlotte significantly increased revenue in the region, expanded Visa's business, and grew its teams and market share in strategically important European markets including the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. We thank her for her many contributions and wish her every success in this next chapter."

An internal search for Mr. Cahill's replacement has begun and the Company expects to name his successor shortly.

