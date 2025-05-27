

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread plc (WTBDY, WTB.L), a British hotel and restaurant company, on Tuesday announced that Christine Hodgson has been appointed as Chair with effect from September 1.



Christine will take over from Adam Crozier, who is retiring from the Board and Chair on the same date. Crozier joined the Board in April 2017 and has been Chair for the past seven years.



Christine is also Chair of Severn Trent PLC. She served as Independent Director of Standard Chartered Plc until 2023 and has previously worked for Capgemini.



On Friday, Whitbread closed trading 0.21% higher at $9.53 on the OTC market.



