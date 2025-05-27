

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe new car registrations declined in the four months to April as uncertainty over the trade tariffs weighed on demand, data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, revealed on Tuesday.



New car sales fell 1.2 percent in the year-to-date period compared to the previous year.



Among big-four economies, Spain reported a robust sales growth of 12.2 percent in the January to April period.



Meanwhile, sales in Germany decreased 3.3 percent and that in France slid more sharply by 7.3 percent. Italy reported a moderate fall of 0.6 percent.



However, Europe car sales rebounded 1.3 percent on a yearly basis in April, following a 0.2 percent fall in March.



April data showed signs of recovery despite the ongoing unpredictable global economic environment, the ACEA said.



Although battery-electric car market share rose to 15.3 percent in the year-to-date period, it was far from where it was expected to reach. Hybrid electric models remained as the most popular power type among buyers.



On the other hand, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars declined further to 38.2 percent from 48.4 percent in the same period in 2024.



New battery-electric car sales surged 26.4 percent from a year ago. Three of the four largest markets in the EU, accounting for 63 percent of all battery-electric car registrations.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News