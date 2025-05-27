Anzeige
Mycronic AB: Mycronic executes share split and determines record date

The annual general meeting of Mycronic AB (publ) held on May 7, 2025, resolved to increase the number of shares by a share split, whereby one (1) existing share will be split into two (2) shares. The annual general meeting authorized the board of directors to determine the record date for the share split. The board of directors has now resolved, by virtue of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting, that the record date for the share split shall be June 4, 2025.

Last day of trading in Mycronic AB's shares prior to the share split is June 2, 2025. First day of trading in Mycronic AB's shares post the share split is June 3, 2025. As a consequence of the share split, Mycronic AB's shares will be traded under a new ISIN code as of June 3, 2025. The new ISIN code for Mycronic AB's shares is SE0025158629.

The share split will be automatically implemented via Euroclear Sweden AB and no actions are required by the shareholders. The new number of shares is expected to be registered on the securities account (Sw. VP-konto) of each shareholder by June 5, 2025.

After the share split the total number of shares in Mycronic AB will amount to 195,833,018.

For additional information, please contact:
Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com


This information is information that Mycronic is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on May 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

