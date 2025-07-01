Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BLJ | ISIN: SE0025158629 | Ticker-Symbol: MLT0
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 10:57
18,130 Euro
+0,33 % +0,060
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,97018,05012:27
17,98018,03012:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 06:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic AB: Pattern Generators makes acquisition in South Korea

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division has signed an agreement to acquire Cowin DST, a company based in South Korea primarily providing systems for display panel repair, as well as display and semiconductor photomask repair.

Cowin DST's main business is to provide systems for display panel repair, as well as laser based repair of display and semiconductor photomasks. In recent years the company has also invested in developing new inspection and cleaning technologies which could be used in various applications, primarily in the display and semiconductor industries. Cowin DST thereby broadens Mycronic's expertise and expands the existing product offering. Furthermore, this acquisition opens up new markets and applications where Mycronic can leverage its technology to develop innovative products and deliver greater customer value. Finally, Cowin DST will strengthen Mycronic's footprint in South Korea, a key technological hub for both semiconductors and displays, where Mycronic has already been present for more than 30 years.

Cowin DST was founded in 2005 and has 65 employees, all located in South Korea. Net sales for 2025 are projected at USD 10 million.

"This acquisition opens up new market opportunities in the display and semiconductor industries, while simultaneously strengthening our offering to existing photomask customers. It also enables us to deliver more holistic solutions, enhancing customer efficiency. At the same time, Cowin DST will gain access to expanded resources, advanced technologies and a broader global reach, to better serve existing customers and develop the product portfolio", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Closing is pending regulatory approval, expected to take 2-4 months. At closing, shares and convertible bonds representing an ownership stake of 79 percent of Cowin DST will be acquired. Thereafter, a process will be initiated with the intention to acquire the remaining shares.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on July 1, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.