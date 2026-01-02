Mycronic AB: Global Technologies makes acquisition in Germany

Mycronic's Global Technologies division has acquired ETZ, a company based in Germany, which manufactures test probes.

The PCB Test business line within the Global Technologies division provides electrical test equipment for bare board PCBs. ETZ today supplies the majority of the test probes for the PCB Test business line. ETZ currently has 34 employees and is based in Seesen, Germany, where production takes place. Net sales in 2025 amounted to almost EUR 4 million, of which sales to Mycronic made up around 85 percent. Prior to the acquisition, Mycronic owned 15 percent of ETZ.

"Development and production of probes used in our machines is a strategic key competence and asset for the PCB Test business line", says Magnus Marthinsson, Sr VP Global Technologies at Mycronic.

"This is a great opportunity to gain control over a strategic asset and at the same time increase PCB Test's profitability", says Jochen Kleinertz, Head of the PCB Test business line at Mycronic.

ETZ will form part of the PCB Test business line within the Global Technologies division.

