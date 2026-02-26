Mycronic AB: Management change at Mycronic

Mycronic AB (publ) has appointed Annika Haaker as Senior Vice President People & Culture and member of Mycronic's Executive Management team, with commencement at the latest on August 17, 2026.

Annika Haaker joins Mycronic from her current role as Chief People & Culture Officer at Alimak Group. She has previously served as Group HR Director at HL Display, Director of Performance & Talent at Nobia, and has held several senior HR positions at Nasdaq. Annika holds a degree in Human Resource Management & Organization from Stockholm University.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Annika Haaker as Mycronic's Senior Vice President People & Culture. Annika brings a broad international background from senior HR positions in companies that, like Mycronic, operate on a global scale. With her energy, knowledge, and experience, Annika will be a valuable addition to Mycronic's Executive Management team", says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO at Mycronic.

The information in this press release was published on February 26, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CET.

