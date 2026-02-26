Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BLJ | ISIN: SE0025158629 | Ticker-Symbol: MLT0
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 10:12
19,150 Euro
+1,43 % +0,270
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,41019,49015:06
19,42019,47015:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic AB: Management change at Mycronic

Mycronic AB (publ) has appointed Annika Haaker as Senior Vice President People & Culture and member of Mycronic's Executive Management team, with commencement at the latest on August 17, 2026.

Annika Haaker joins Mycronic from her current role as Chief People & Culture Officer at Alimak Group. She has previously served as Group HR Director at HL Display, Director of Performance & Talent at Nobia, and has held several senior HR positions at Nasdaq. Annika holds a degree in Human Resource Management & Organization from Stockholm University.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Annika Haaker as Mycronic's Senior Vice President People & Culture. Annika brings a broad international background from senior HR positions in companies that, like Mycronic, operate on a global scale. With her energy, knowledge, and experience, Annika will be a valuable addition to Mycronic's Executive Management team", says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO at Mycronic.

For additional information, please contact:
Anders Lindqvist
President and CEO
Tel: +46 8 638 52 00
E-mail: anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com


The information in this press release was published on February 26, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CET.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.