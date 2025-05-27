

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 0.8874 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8901.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the aussie slipped to 4-day lows of 0.6445, 92.14 and 1.7602 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6480, 92.43 and 1.7575, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the loonie, 0.62 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 1.80 against the euro.



