Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A0M65T | ISIN: SE0002148817
Frankfurt
27.05.25 | 08:04
2,214 Euro
+5,33 % +0,112
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.05.2025 18:40 Uhr
Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma plans restructuring to optimize resource allocation and improve operational efficiency

Lund, Sweden, 26 May 2025. Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced that it plans to restructure the organization to optimize resource allocation and improve operational efficiency. The planned restructuring would result in an approximately 20% reduction in the current workforce and will result in projected annual savings of 40-50 MSEK in annual savings. The restructuring is subject to negotiation with relevant trade unions.

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, Hansa Biopharma said: "This planned restructuring is a strategic decision to optimize resources and improve operational efficiency at a critical time for the organization. We anticipate this will lead to cost savings as well as increased efficiency, transparency and accountability throughout the organization. We are confident that these changes are necessary and will position us to more effectively deliver value to shareholders and patients."

As part of the restructuring, Hansa will notify the Swedish Public Employment Service (Sw. Arbetsförmedlingen) and seek consultations with the trade unions regarding the reorganisation. Decisions regarding employee reductions will take place after the change consultations have been concluded according to local regulations.

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 18:40 CEST on May 26, 2025.

--- ENDS ---

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
IR@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
media@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2025 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.


