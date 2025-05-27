

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rancho Dominguez, California-based Santa Monica Seafood is recalling Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing under Aldi brand citing the potential to contain undeclared soy, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The impacted Atlantic salmon portions with seafood stuffing comes in 16oz size with Use/Freeze By date of June 02, 2025. They were distributed in California, Nevada, and Arizona at Aldi Stores.



The product contains allergen soy, but the packaging does not list it as an ingredient.



The recall was initiated after the supplier identified the problem during a routine inspection of label proofs from a completed production batch.



According to the agency, the labeling error may cause individuals with a soy allergy to unknowingly consume the product, and they may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date related to the recalled product.



Consumers who purchased Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing from Aldi are urged to return the product to the store for a full refund.



In similar recalls, New Grains Gluten Free Bakery in May called back a variety of products, including breads, bagels, cookies, and croutons, due to undeclared eggs, tree nuts, soy, and milk, all known allergens.



In late March, Fresh Creative Foods recalled Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, and Liaoning Cheng Da USA Inc. recalled 'Wangzhihe' Hot Pot Sauce, both due to undeclared peanuts, soy, sesame, or wheat.



