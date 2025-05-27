

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.9045 against the euro and 0.5960 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8999 and 0.5994, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 85.18 and 1.0829 from Monday's closing quotes of 85.50 and 1.0811, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.99 against the euro, 0.57 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the aussie.



