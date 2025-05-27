

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth accelerated for the first time in four months in April, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in April, much faster than the 0.6 percent rise in March.



Sales of non-food products alone grew sharply by 7.7 percent from last year, and those of food products were 6.3 percent higher. On the other hand, automotive fuel sales declined by 6.4 percent.



Mail-order or online sales advanced 9.8 percent yearly in April.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 4.1 percent.



