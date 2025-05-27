

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH) reported that its first quarter net loss narrowed by 93.9% to RMB 10.1 million from a loss of RMB 165.8 million in the same period of 2024. Net loss per ADS was RMB 0.12 compared to a loss of RMB 1.76. Adjusted net income was RMB 6.9 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 135.7 million, a year ago.



Total revenues were RMB 729.7 million, compared with RMB 960.9 million in the same period of 2024. Paid membership revenue was RMB 417.9 million, compared with RMB 449.7 million, last year.



