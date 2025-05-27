7 in 10 European companies judge startup collaboration as "vital" to their AI strategy, reveals a Sopra Steria report

Sopra Steria and Sopra Steria Next reveal the "Open Innovation Report 2025", a European-wide study dedicated to collaboration between corporates and startups.

It highlights the growing trend of enterprises and public organisations increasingly collaborating with start-ups, particularly to accelerate the deployment of AI.

Sopra Steria Next shares key insights about successful open innovation collaborations.

PARIS, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, today unveils its Open Innovation Report 2025 written in collaboration with Sopra Steria Next, and with academics from INSEAD. It highlights the critical role startups play in building the Artificial Intelligence strategy of Europe's corporate giants.

A glimpse at the key findings of Sopra Steria's Open Innovation Report 2025:

72% of the surveyed large organisations have collaborated with startups

57% have now run AI-focused Open Innovation projects, of which 6/10 are within generative AI

7 in 10 corporates view startups as "vital" to their AI strategies

Once a strategic advantage, partnerships between large companies and startups are now essential for maintaining a competitive edge

The year 2024 marks a turning point in the digital revolution, driven by the rapid rise of AI, notably shaped by two major dynamics. First, a stark contrast between corporate enthusiasm and the reality of large-scale adoption, since only 22% of large companies have managed to deploy generative AI at scale1. Then, a rising number of AI start-ups entering the scene, with over 200 unicorns now identified2. These two dynamics combined raise a crucial question: how can large enterprises and AI startups collaborate more effectively to accelerate innovation create business value?

Fabrice Asvazadourian, CEO of Sopra Steria Next, explained: "2025 marks a pivotal moment for AI-driven transformation. While technological innovation is accelerating, many organisations are still struggling to operationalise it at scale. Open Innovation is no longer a tactical option - it's a strategic imperative. By embracing external collaboration, especially with startups, companies can move beyond experimentation to unlock real impact. Those who embed Open Innovation into the fabric of their strategy will be best positioned to lead the next wave of reinvention."

