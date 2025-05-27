Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
Tradegate
26.05.25 | 19:46
192,20 Euro
+0,10 % +0,20
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,10192,2012:26
192,10192,2012:26
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 12:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

7 in 10 European companies judge startup collaboration as "vital" to their AI strategy, reveals a Sopra Steria report

  • Sopra Steria and Sopra Steria Next reveal the "Open Innovation Report 2025", a European-wide study dedicated to collaboration between corporates and startups.
  • It highlights the growing trend of enterprises and public organisations increasingly collaborating with start-ups, particularly to accelerate the deployment of AI.
  • Sopra Steria Next shares key insights about successful open innovation collaborations.

PARIS, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, today unveils its Open Innovation Report 2025 written in collaboration with Sopra Steria Next, and with academics from INSEAD. It highlights the critical role startups play in building the Artificial Intelligence strategy of Europe's corporate giants.

Sopra Steria Logo

A glimpse at the key findings of Sopra Steria's Open Innovation Report 2025:

  • 72% of the surveyed large organisations have collaborated with startups
  • 57% have now run AI-focused Open Innovation projects, of which 6/10 are within generative AI
  • 7 in 10 corporates view startups as "vital" to their AI strategies
  • Once a strategic advantage, partnerships between large companies and startups are now essential for maintaining a competitive edge

The year 2024 marks a turning point in the digital revolution, driven by the rapid rise of AI, notably shaped by two major dynamics. First, a stark contrast between corporate enthusiasm and the reality of large-scale adoption, since only 22% of large companies have managed to deploy generative AI at scale1. Then, a rising number of AI start-ups entering the scene, with over 200 unicorns now identified2. These two dynamics combined raise a crucial question: how can large enterprises and AI startups collaborate more effectively to accelerate innovation create business value?

Fabrice Asvazadourian, CEO of Sopra Steria Next, explained: "2025 marks a pivotal moment for AI-driven transformation. While technological innovation is accelerating, many organisations are still struggling to operationalise it at scale. Open Innovation is no longer a tactical option - it's a strategic imperative. By embracing external collaboration, especially with startups, companies can move beyond experimentation to unlock real impact. Those who embed Open Innovation into the fabric of their strategy will be best positioned to lead the next wave of reinvention."

Click here to read more

1 Sopra Steria Next, Generative AI: from Exploration to Impact
2 Sopra Steria Next, Navigating the AI era

Contact: Laura Bandiera, laura.bandiera@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/7-in-10-european-companies-judge-startup-collaboration-as-vital-to-their-ai-strategy-reveals-a-sopra-steria-report-302465291.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.