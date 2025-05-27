Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) -BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, today announced that it signed a new Master Service Agreement for Canada's Department of National Defence Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Units (ROWPU). This agreement, which replaced an existing one, includes the refurbishment, on-call field service, support, and maintenance, of the ROWPU systems.

The contract is in effect for three years with seven potential one-year contract extensions. To start, BluMetric has received an initial $5.8 million service order under the new agreement.

"The new agreement demonstrates the confidence the Department of National Defence places in our ability to provide and service reliable and efficient water purification solutions," said Scott MacFabe, Chair & CEO of BluMetric. "Delivering Mission Ready Water, as is in the name, is crucial for operations that depend on a robust WaterTech system that can perform under demanding conditions. Moreover, this has been a long-standing relationship for us that we continue to execute and build on."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 220 employees operating in ten offices and over 45 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

