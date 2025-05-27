Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 10:55
207,30 Euro
+1,12 % +2,30
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
206,20208,2013:16
206,20208,1013:16
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 13:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: Biopharma Leaders Connect to Advance Development and Manufacturing at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe

Keynotes from Bayer, Lonza, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Recipharm, and Teva will showcase how connected platforms and AI can streamline the development of new medicines

BARCELONA, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the biopharma keynote speakers for Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe, June 4-5 in Madrid, Spain. Biopharma professionals will convene to learn how the industry is advancing across clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality. The opening keynote will also highlight Veeva AI, a major initiative to add AI to the Veeva Vault Platform and Veeva applications to help automate critical functions and improve productivity.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)

As one of the largest gatherings of life sciences leaders in Europe, Veeva R&D and Quality Summit will bring together over 1,400 industry professionals in more than 100 sessions. Novo Nordisk and Recipharm will join Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of R&D and Quality, and Avril England, general manager of Veeva Vault, for the opening keynote to explore the development and manufacturing of new medicines and therapies.

The event's zone keynotes include:

  • Bayer, discussing how it is streamlining its clinical infrastructure with a customer-centric approach to working with sites
  • Lonza, a leading CDMO, sharing how the evolving industry ecosystem is reshaping quality management across partners
  • MSD, discussing how it is innovating its pharmacovigilance operations and improving efficiency by building a trusted data foundation
  • Novo Nordisk, sharing how it accelerates clinical trials and launches by uniting business and IT on Veeva Development Cloud to enhance collaboration, automation, and data consistency
  • Teva, highlighting how innovation, agility, and a data-driven mindset are helping it navigate regulatory change and drive efficiency

"Fresh thinking and a strong community are essential to transforming how we bring medicines to patients," says Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of R&D and Quality. "At Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, leaders come together to spark new ideas, share breakthroughs, and shape the future of the industry together."

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and review the agenda at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

Additional Information
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:



Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49 69 5095541619
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com


Meera Lakhani-Patel
Veeva Systems
+44-790-430-0698
meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biopharma-leaders-connect-to-advance-development-and-manufacturing-at-veeva-rd-and-quality-summit-europe-302465193.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.