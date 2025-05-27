

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Building on a new deal signed with the European Union, the UK government has launched plans for a new AI collaboration with Europe.



Healthcare treatments, clean energy technologies and advanced breakthroughs that could transform lives across the UK are within reach, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said in a press release.



From Tuesday, public research organisations can apply to host the UK's AI Factory Antenna - a facility that, if approved, would link British research expertise to its advanced supercomputers across Europe.



This expression of interest, open to individual public research organisations or consortia, will identify the UK's government-backed bid to apply to EuroHPC's call - with up to 5 million euros available.



If successful, the chosen organisation will become the UK's AI Factory Antenna, acting as the gateway to top European supercomputers through a partnership with an AI Factory on the continent - a site combining EuroHPC compute with access to data, training and software support.



This will enable UK scientists, startups and public institutions to build larger, more complex AI models - shortening development cycles, accelerating innovation, and creating high-skilled jobs across the country.



The program builds on the UK's growing momentum in compute infrastructure, with 44 billion pounds invested in data centres since July last year, and forms part of wider efforts to ensure the UK has the compute needed to thrive in the age of AI.



Access to cutting-edge compute power - the high-performance processing capability needed to handle vast data and complex models - is the engine of progress in AI. Greater collaboration will help address global challenges like climate change and disease, support the development of advanced AI systems used in healthcare and energy, and drive economic growth.



Expanding international collaboration on compute is a key recommendation of the UK government's AI Opportunities Action Plan - a blueprint to accelerate the use of AI across the economy.



'With access to some of Europe's most advanced systems, our researchers and startups will be equipped to lead on cutting-edge breakthroughs and strengthen Britain's role as a trusted partner in international AI development,' said UK's Minister for AI, Feryal Clark.



Tuesday's announcement follows a new UK-EU agreement signed earlier this month, which underlines the UK's renewed partnership with Europe.



