Verve Invites Investors to the Presentation of its Interim Report Q1 2025 on May 28, 2025 at 10:00am CEST May 27, 2025 - Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) will publish its Interim Report Q1 2025 on May 28, 2025 at 08:00 am CEST and invites investors to the presentation of its Q1 2025 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Christian Duus (CFO) at 10:00 am CEST the same day. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website: www.investors.verve.com . To participate via webcast, please visit: https://verve-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025/register To participate via phone and ask questions, please register at the following link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50052197 Responsible parties The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by Verve's news distributor EQS Newswire upon publication of this press release. Contact: Verve Group SE Humlegårdsgatan 19 A 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden Ingo Middelmenne Head of European Investor Relations +49 174 90 911 90 ingo.middelmenne@verve.com Sören Barz VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives +49 170 376 9571 soeren.barz@verve.com About Verve Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068) operates a cutting-edge ad software platform connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Guided by the mission "Let's make media better," the Company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve is focused on delivering innovative technologies for targeted advertising without relying on identifiers like cookies or IDFA (the Identifier for Advertisers). Additionally, the platform fosters direct engagement between advertisers and publishers, eliminating intermediaries for greater efficiency. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under ISIN SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: .info@fnca.se

