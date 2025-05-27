American Tungsten Corp. Commences Mine Site Preparation and Exploration Work

Vancouver, BC, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced construction and building work to support exploration and mine planning at its Idaho-based tungsten project, the Ima Mine. The rehabilitation and exploratory review work will enable definition drilling and bulk sampling to aid in the Company's formation of its mine plan.

The Ima Mine is a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960-2008(1).

"With warmer summer months approaching, the team is excited to have come back from a successful site visit that paves the way to rehabilitation, environmental sampling and stakeholder relations in order to begin plans to bring Ima back to production," said Ali Haji, CEO.

"Review and compilation of the historical drilling, sampling and metallurgical testing completed by historical operators has identified multiple drill targets across the property and demonstrated viability of gravity separation of tungsten and sulfide flotation processes." said Austin Zinsser, V.P. Exploration. "Last week we developed a plan to initiate work where the prior operator left off, with delineation drilling and continued flowsheet development for the vein system on the upper level."

American Tungsten has contracted rehabilitation of certain sections of the property's road, is initiating collection of baseline environmental data and is conducting a thorough review on the property's infrastructure, and continues digitization of historical exploration information and modeling.



Figure 1. Core Shack (left), Ima house (right).

click here to view image



Figure 2. Bulldozer and rehabilitated road leading to D-level.

click here to view image



Figure 3. Road rehabilitation complete.

click here to view image



Figure 4. From left to right: Murray Nye (President), Austin Zinsser (VP Exploration), Bill Breen (Community Consultant), Dave Sabourin (Mining Engineer), Ali Haji (CEO).

click here to view image



Figure 5. D-level adit, Murray Nye.

click here to view image



Figure 6. Core review - Ali Haji, Bill Breen, Murray Nye and Dave Sabourin.

click here to view image



Figure 7. D-level No.5 vein, Ali Haji.

click here to view image

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company's Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the Ima Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company has acquired surrounding mining rights at its Ima Mine Project through the staking of 113 WMO federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,988.6 acres (804.75ha).

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

X: https://x.com/amtungsten

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungsten corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Ali Haji

?Chief Executive Officer

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@americantungstencorp.com

Phone: +1 (647) 871-4571

CSE:TUNG

OTCQB:DEMRF

FSE:RK9

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "believes", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements respecting: (i) the Ima Mine Project and the mineral prospects thereon, (ii) the Company's performance of its obligations under the Option Agreement, and the exercise of the option thereunder, and (iii) the Company's planned activities on the IMA Mine Project. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). Austin Zinsser, P.G., SME-RM, Vice President, Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this Presentation.

1. Bradley Mining Company, 1958; Summarized Information on IMA Mine, Lemhi Co, Patterson, Idaho. Company Report, 6p.