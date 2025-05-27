Anzeige
WKN: A2AKFX | ISIN: NL0011606264 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GH
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 15:39
49,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MERUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERUS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,40049,20015:42
48,20049,40015:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2025 14:10 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merus N.V.: Merus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2025. (Nasdaq: MRUS), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference: Tuesday, June 3 at 8:40 a.m. CT/9:40 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, June 4 at 3:10 p.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. The archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, LinkedInand Bluesky.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.



Investor and Media Inquiries: Sherri Spear Merus N.V. SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications 617-821-3246 s.spear@merus.nl Kathleen Farren Merus N.V. Director IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
