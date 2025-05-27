

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 174.57 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 173.51.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to near 2-week lows of 163.54 and 195.15 from early highs of 162.10 and 193.06, respectively.



Against the Canada and the U.S. dollars, the yen dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 104.73 and a 5-day low of 144.15 from and early 4-day high of 103.54 and a 4-week high of 142.12, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 177.00 against the franc, 165.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 106.00 against the loonie and 148.00 against the greenback.



