BeOne well-positioned to deliver transformative treatments to patients worldwide with powerful oncology portfolio, pioneering clinical development approach, and expanded global manufacturing and commercial capabilities

Redomiciliation to Switzerland bolsters Company's presence in leading global biopharmaceutical hub, marks next step in becoming a diversified biotechnology company focused on oncology

BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company formerly known as BeiGene, Ltd., today announced its new name and redomiciliation to Switzerland are officially in effect, marking a significant milestone in the Company's evolution.

BeOne Medicines' biologics manufacturing facility and clinical R&D center in Hopewell, NJ.

"BeOne represents more than a name change-it's not only a reflection of who we are today as a leading global oncology company, but also our ambition to redefine what's possible in oncology as we unite patients, families, scientists, physicians, governments, and other oncology public health stakeholders around the world in our shared mission against cancer," said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at BeOne. "While I know that our work is not done, I am extremely proud of the progress we have made with the explosive growth of BRUKINSA as the backbone of our hematology franchise, the expansion of our PD-1 inhibitor, TEVIMBRA, and our potentially transformative oncology pipeline of more than 50 investigational assets, one of the most prolific in the industry. After 15 years of relentless innovation and strategic investment to boost our internal global capabilities, we are just getting started, and I look forward to working together as BeOne."

The new name and redomiciliation to Switzerland from the Cayman Islands were approved by shareholders on April 28. The transition to the BeOne name across the Company's worldwide operations on six continents will happen in phases. The redomiciliation to Switzerland strengthens BeOne's presence and deepens its roots in a global biopharmaceutical hub, further enabling its growth strategy of bringing innovative medicines to patients around the world.

Industry-Leading Innovation and Global Scale

BeOne has built a differentiated and sustainable advantage through strategic investments to bolster its internal research, clinical development, and manufacturing capabilities. This unique model harnesses time and cost efficiencies to improve patient access, enables close oversight to enforce high standards across R&D and manufacturing, and safeguards our operational resilience for long-term growth. BRUKINSA has the broadest label in its treatment class and leads in new patient starts across all of its approved indications in the U.S. It also is the cornerstone of BeOne's hematology franchise as a foundational treatment alongside late-stage BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax and potential first-in-class BTK protein degrader, BGB-16673, which was developed from the Company's proprietary CDAC platform. BeOne also is focused on building future solid tumor franchises in breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers. By leveraging its platforms in multi-specific antibodies, protein degraders and antibody-drug conjugates, the Company is positioned to transform the future of oncology treatment.

BeOne's entrepreneurial research team, comprising more than 1,100 colleagues, advanced 13 new molecular entities into the clinic in 2024 alone, outpacing even the largest pharmaceutical companies. Further, its nearly 3,700-strong clinical development team has active or planned trials across more than 45 countries and regions, accelerating early-stage innovation through its "Fast to Proof-of-Concept" approach. To date, the Company has enrolled more than 25,000 patients in more than 170 trials, delivering speed and cost advantages that set it apart from industry peers.

In addition, BeOne continues to expand its global manufacturing network with its $800 million flagship clinical R&D and manufacturing facility at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, N.J. This state-of-the-art site enables scalable production capacity to support the Company's rapidly growing pipeline, operational resilience, and global ambitions.

About BeOne

BeOne Medicines, formerly known as BeiGene, is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. With a growing global team of more than 11,000 colleagues spanning six continents, the Company is committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeOne's ability to deliver transformative treatments to patients worldwide; the potential and future success of BeOne's oncology pipeline; BeOne's presence in Switzerland and its ability to enable further growth; the sustainable advantage of BeOne's strategic investments and its ability to improve patient access; the future long-term growth of the Company; BeOne's ability to transform the future of oncology treatment; and BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption "About BeOne". Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeOne's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeOne's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

ir@beonemed.com

Media Contact

Kyle Blankenship

+1 667-351-5176

media@beonemed.com