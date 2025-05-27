ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced the incorporation of ads-tec Energy Austria GmbH. With its new presence in Austria, the company is not only expanding its footprint in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) but creating the foundation for more comprehensive customer support services across Central and Eastern Europe.

ADS-TEC Energy establishes presence in Austria

As part of its international growth strategy, ADS-TEC Energy established its sales and service company in Austria in April 2025. The new presence in Austria, located in Kötschach-Mauthen, not only expands the company's market position in the DACH region but also creates the basis for more in-depth local customer support.

ADS-TEC Energy Austria received its first order soon after its foundation: A framework agreement with an Austrian utility company for three large battery storage systems, each with a capacity of 5 MWh. This was accompanied by an order for a fast-charging EV system for the Austrian market. The first storage system is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025 beginning of 2026.

"The establishment of our Austrian entity is a strategically important step to be closer to our customers to make our technologies directly available locally. The fact that we are already experiencing such strong customer confidence in the first few weeks demonstrates the high demand locally for high-performance storage and charging solutions," highlights Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder of ADS-TEC Energy.

"With this new company, we are creating a presence near our customers in Austria and sending a clear signal for long-term partnership and reliability. We are bringing our highly scalable storage and fast-charging solutions directly to the market optimized for the requirements of modern grid integration, balancing energy and load management," notes Roland Klauss, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy Austria.

The new entity in Austria brings ADS-TEC Energy's innovative strength directly to the market with faster response times, local expertise and tailor-made solutions for an increasingly decarbonized energy landscape.

ADS-TEC Energy offers comprehensive solutions in the field of energy storage, fast charging infrastructure and intelligent system integration. Customers benefit from flexible business models, a high level of technological expertise and a deep understanding of the market.

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

