Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (FSE: 6330) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (the "Company" or "Stardust Solar"), a leading North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent dated effective May 25, 2025 ("LOI") with MarkeDroid OÜ, an Estonia-based provider of renewable energy virtual power plant services ("MarkeDroid"), to become the exclusive North American distributor of the MarkeDroid A.I. based solar and battery optimization solution. This strategic partnership was facilitated by ClimateDoor and the European Union's Lower Carbon Business Action program, connecting innovative EU technologies with Canadian market leaders.

Partnership Highlights

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, it is expected that Stardust Solar will integrate and white-label MarkeDroid's AI-powered optimization solution across its network of 93+ franchise territories throughout Canada and the United States, and Caribbean

MarkeDroid technology evaluates market prices, on-site solar production, and energy usage patterns to optimize buy-sell-store cycles for maximum efficiency

It is expected that MarkeDroid's advanced battery arbitrage and grid flexibility services will help boost energy savings and reduce costs for the Company's residential and commercial customers

"We are excited to bring MarkeDroid's intelligent optimization technology to North America, further enhancing the value proposition of our solar and battery storage installations," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that not only drive down costs but also accelerate renewable energy adoption across our growing footprint."

This LOI represents an important milestone in Stardust Solar's expansion strategy. Which builds off of the Company's recent achievements, including:

The acquisition of 49 U.S. territories through the strategic Solar Grids Development LLC asset purchase

New franchise launches in high-growth markets including Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Florida

A project backlog exceeding C$2 million backlog in signed contracts for solar and energy storage installations set to commence in spring 2025 across the Company's franchise network;

Key Strategic partnerships, such as such as its distribution agreement with Tesla for the Powerwall energy storage solution.

Management believes that the partnership with MarkeDroid will further strengthen Stardust Solar's reputation for innovation and its ability to deliver superior returns on renewable energy investments.

"Through our partnership with Stardust Solar, we will aim to make a tangible impact on North American renewable energy markets," said Toomas Teesaar of MarkeDroid. "Stardust Solar's extensive installer network and commitment to exceptional service are an ideal match for our vision of enabling more flexible and efficient clean energy ecosystems."

About MarkeDroid Artificial Intelligence Technology:



MarkeDroid leverages proprietary AI asset-specific modeling. MarkeDroid's AI models were developed in collaboration with data scientists from STACC, a firm that has connections with the University of Tartu. This enables MarkeDroid to both possess advanced models and utilize relevant data effectively.

The foundational data for MarkeDroid's models includes:

Production forecasts based on location-specific weather predictions

Consumption forecasts derived from historical data

Energy prices, market prices, and energy contract components

On-site setup parameters such as PV capacity (kW), battery storage (kWh), and rights to sell energy

These inputs form the basis for calculating the most optimal 24-hour plan for each asset. In the event of changes--such as grid balancing or fluctuations in energy storage-- MarkeDroid's system recalculates the plan based on the new conditions.

To ensure the effectiveness of its planning, MarkeDroid utilizes three distinct models. By monitoring the fixed variations among these models, MarkeDroid can proactively intervene if deviations indicate potential issues

The partnership between Stardust Solar and MarkeDroid is expected to create not only financial benefits, but also important environmental advantages by reducing reliance on grid electricity and lowering carbon emissions. The LOI is expected to establish a pathway toward a legally binding commercial contract supported by EU-funded Technical Assistance, which, if entered into, will create opportunities for future collaboration and technology co-development.

Completion of the transactions contemplated in the LOI remains subject to the satisfaction of various conditions including, without limitation, the receipt by the Company and MarkeDroid of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and other conditions customary for transactions of this nature, and entering into a definitive agreement. Stardust Solar and MarkeDroid are arm's length parties, and no finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with the transactions contemplated in the LOI.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

