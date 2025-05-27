

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), a cybersecurity solutions provider, announced Tuesday a definitive agreement to acquire Veriti Cybersecurity, the first fully automated, multi-vendor pre-emptive threat exposure and mitigation platform.



'The acquisition of Veriti marks a significant step toward realizing our hybrid mesh security vision,' said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point Software Technologies.



Check Point added that it strengthens the Infinity Platform's open-garden approach, enabling seamless, multi-vendor remediation across the entire security stack.



With Veriti, Check Point is advancing preemptive, prevention-first security - an imperative in today's AI-driven threat landscape.'



Following the closure of the transaction, Veriti's capabilities will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity Platform as part of the Threat Exposure and Risk Management offering.



Combined with the recently added External Risk Management (ERM) solution, Veriti enhances Check Point's ability to deliver complete risk lifecycle coverage-proactively managing both internal and external exposures across the entire attack surface.



The closing of the transaction is subject to the customary closing conditions and is expected to occur by the end of the second quarter 2025.



