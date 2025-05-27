

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales increased in April after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in March.



The rebound in April was due to more sales demand for other consumer goods, which increased by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, sales of food and other groceries dropped 0.2 percent and those of clothing fell by 2.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 4.9 percent from 1.7 percent.



