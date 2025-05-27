

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp. (GHM) announced Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Barber-Nichols, LLC has been awarded a $136.5 million follow-on contract to support the U.S. Navy's Virginia Class Submarine program.



The period of performance extends from April 2025 through February 2034. The Company recognized approximately $50 million in backlog from this contract award during the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 to procure long-lead time materials.



This contract provides an opportunity to showcase the Company's advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities.



Graham's long-standing partnership with HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division (NNS) has led to significant investments in machinery and facilities, ensuring optimal performance in delivering mission-critical systems for the U.S. Navy.



