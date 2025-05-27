Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A3DJQZ | ISIN: US9344231041
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 15:51
8,187 Euro
+1,39 % +0,112
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1738,19515:52
8,1718,19515:52
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Live Wildly Foundation: Live Wildly Takes It Outside with Misty Wells of the Discovery Channel?

Discovery's "Let's Take It Outside" program will feature Florida's Wildlife Corridor, state parks, and other places where people can connect with wild Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Live Wildly is joining forces with the Discovery Channel's "Let's Take It Outside" program to shine a spotlight on Florida's wild lands and waters - and the vital role they play in supporting economies, communities, and well-being.

Hosted by avid angler and outdoor enthusiast Misty Wells, the nationally-syndicated program travels the world to get viewers excited about reconnecting with the outdoors.?

Wells has joined Live Wildly as an Adventurist, helping to tell the story of wild Florida through her unique lens. Live Wildly Adventurists are the voices of Florida's wild places-filmmakers and writers, photographers and scientists, athletes and seekers-who venture into the field to capture and share the beauty, challenges, and wonder of this vast and vital landscape.?

"We're thrilled to work with Misty to raise awareness of Florida's world-class outdoor recreational areas. From hiking on the Florida Trail, to kayaking the Everglades and angling pristine coastal waters, Florida has it all," said Lisa Shipley, CEO of Live Wildly. "These wild places not only fill our hearts and inspire our souls, they also are the foundation of Florida's economy, supporting more than 100,000 jobs and generating tens of billions in revenue through recreation, tourism, agriculture, forestry, and many other industries."

Live Wildly will work with "Let's Take It Outside" to produce a segment for its next season that will be shot in outdoor locations across Florida, including in state parks and the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an 18-million-acre stretch of connected lands and waters from the Panhandle to the Everglades.

The segment will be filmed this summer and is expected to air this fall.

As a sponsor of the show's sixth season, Live Wildly's name and logo also will be featured during every episode, asking viewers to Join the Movement to keep wild Florida secure and healthy for future generations.?

Live Wildly and Misty Wells are also planning to participate in several exciting events together over the coming year to encourage even more people to get outside and discover wild Florida. Stay tuned for more information!

"People protect what they love," Shipley said. "That's why Live Wildly is so excited to work with Misty because she helps people find ways to get outside and fall in love with nature."

Contact Information

Press Contact
pressrelease@livewildly.com

.

SOURCE: Live Wildly Foundation

Related Images



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/live-wildly-takes-it-outside-with-misty-wells-of-the-discovery-cha-1029837

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
