iFFALCON Mural TV Series Launches on Amazon US: Premium Visuals, Good Value - Up to $200 Off, New Product Launch Discount

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / iFFALCON, a global smart TV brand and an official Olympic Games Worldwide Partner, announces the Amazon US debut of its Mural TV Series. Offering premium performance at an accessible price, the series (55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models) delivers up to $200 off during the launch window, making flagship-level features like 4K AI Art Mode, 144Hz gaming, and Dolby Cinema accessible to more households.

Art, Performance, Good Value: Why Choose the iFFALCON Mural TV ?

1. Ultra-Slim Design, Seamless Wall Art Aesthetic

Redefine your space with a TV that blends into your decor. The Mural TV's bezel-less frame and ultra-slim 1.1' profile sit flush against the wall like a framed canvas, while hidden cables maintain a clean, minimalist look - ideal for modern homes.

2 . AI-Powered Art Mode: Gallery-Quality Display

Transform your TV into a dynamic art piece with AI-generated masterpieces, classic artworks or personal photos. Perfect for elevating living rooms, bedrooms or offices when the screen is off.

3. 4K UHD With 93% DCI-P3 Color: Rivaling Premium Brands

Experience vibrant, true-to-life visuals with 4K resolution and a 93% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, delivering over a billion shades. Competing with high-end TVs at a fraction of the price, every scene shines with cinematic detail.

4. 144Hz Gaming & Game Master Mode

Built for gamers and movie lovers, the 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth motion, while Game Master Mode (low latency, VRR, HDR) gives you the edge in competitive play.

5. Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos: Cinematic Immersion

Enjoy adaptive visuals with Dolby Vision IQ (auto-adjusts to room lighting) and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, which are features typically reserved for premium TVs.

6. Eye Care for Family Viewing

Protect your family's eyes with low blue light and flicker-free technology for comfortable binge-watching.

Limited-Time Launch Savings

Starting May 27, 2025, the iFFALCON Mural TV Series debuts on Amazon US with instant discounts:

55-inch : for $699.99 MSRP ($100 off for a limited time, discount price $599.99)

65-inch : for $999.99 MSRP ($200 off for a limited time, discount price $799.99)

75-inch : for $1399.99 MSRP ($200 off for a limited time, discount price $1199.99)

Upgrade to a TV that competes with high-end brands - now at a price that makes luxury accessible.

About iFFALCON

iFFALCON is a sub-brand powered by the top 3 TV brand globally, delivering high-performance smart TVs that balance cutting-edge technology and affordability. As an official Olympic Games Worldwide Partner, the brand is committed to inspiring global audiences by combining performance-driven, accessible innovation backed by decades of display expertise. As a pioneer in the TV industry, iFFALCON is exploring the smart display sector and redefining what TV can be by developing TVs and their peripheral products specifically for young generations. With its youthful spirit of freedom and pioneering innovation, iFFALCON stands out among the new wave of technology and consumer brands.

SOURCE: iFFALCON

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/iffalcon-mural-tv-series-launches-on-amazon-us-premium-visuals-good-val-1030759