Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) merger with Core Gaming positions the combined entity at the epicenter of the rapidly growing $126 billion global mobile gaming industry. Highlighted in Siyata's May 15 6-K filing, and underscored by the recent statements from Core Gaming's CEO, Aitan Zacharin, who will lead the combined companies, during a company-hosted AMA, still available for viewing at https://ir.siyata.net, Zacharin shared a bold vision to exceed $100 million in revenue and a strategy to achieve profitability, this year.

"Going public via reverse merger gives Core Gaming access to capital markets, enhances our ability to fund growth, and expands our gaming business," said Zacharin during the AMA. "It also allows us to explore strategic acquisitions. We are committed to honoring legacy Siyata shareholders with a guaranteed 10% equity post-merger. Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering value across the entire shareholder base. Our goal-though not a forecast-is to exceed $100 million in revenue in 2025 and to have the consolidated company profitable."







Core Gaming

Core Gaming currently boasts nearly 800 million cumulative downloads across its portfolio of over 2,100 games, and maintains over 43 million monthly active users, an enviable scale for any digital platform. With AI-driven monetization strategies and a proprietary business intelligence platform that tracks, predicts, and optimizes player behavior in real time, Core Gaming brings not just products but a proven, scalable, tech-driven model to the table.

Tapping into the Rapidly Growing Mobile Gaming Market

Mobile gaming has rapidly evolved into the largest and fastest-growing segment of the gaming industry. According to Statista, the global market is projected to reach $157 billion by 2029, with an expected 2.4 billion users worldwide. This trend is driven largely by affordability, device accessibility, and the rise of complimentary-to-play models that monetize through in-game ads and premium content-an area where Core Gaming excels.

Southeast Asia is emerging as a hotbed for mobile gaming growth due to low console penetration and high smartphone adoption. Core Gaming's established presence and data-driven approach enable it to scale rapidly across these regions, making the company uniquely positioned to capture a disproportionate share of future industry growth.

"We are head-down focused on business execution," Zacharin continued. "We're growing our top and bottom lines by expanding our existing business and evaluating expansion opportunities. Creating awareness around our story and continued execution is the time-tested strategy for generating shareholder value."

A Competitive Edge in a Crowded Market

The mobile gaming sector is fragmented and fiercely competitive. Yet Core Gaming has repeatedly separated itself from the pack by leveraging deep industry relationships, technical expertise, and a scalable monetization infrastructure. Core Gaming's AI-based BI platform allows it to serve tailored ads and optimize revenue per user in real time-turning player engagement into reliable financial performance.

This technological edge, combined with its experience launching and monetizing high-volume mobile titles, gives Core Gaming durability and a mature, high-performing asset to Siyata's ecosystem.





Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

For Siyata, as a legacy company-already aligned with all major U.S. carriers via its Push-To-Talk (PTT) communication devices-now gains access to a dynamic, global consumer platform in gaming.

The Bottom Line: A New Chapter for SYTA

This merger is more than a business combination-it's a catalyst for transformation. Siyata Mobile is no longer just a telecom device company. With Core Gaming, it becomes a diversified tech player with exposure to two potentially high-growth markets: critical communications and mobile gaming.

Shareholders now hold a stake in a company that's:

Tapping into a global, $126 billion (and growing) mobile gaming industry.

Leveraging AI-driven monetization tools in a highly fragmented market.

Committed to profitability and preserving shareholder equity.

Positioned for cross-sector expansion-from enterprise communications to global consumer gaming.

Stay Tuned:

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Siyata's mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 24/7 Market News are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 Market News takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

