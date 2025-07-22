Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, announced that its flagship SD7 device earned the prestigious "Verizon Frontline Verified" designation. This milestone officially qualifies the SD7 for use by first responders operating on Verizon's public safety network and positions Siyata as a key communications partner across all three major U.S. wireless carriers: Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

The SD7 is a ruggedized, mission-ready PoC handset purpose-built to replace legacy land mobile radio (LMR) systems. It is designed for simplicity, durability, and reliability in high-pressure environments, delivering secure and seamless voice communication for first responders and emergency personnel. Already used by Verizon's Crisis Response Team in critical deployments, the SD7's multi-carrier compatibility gives it one of the broadest footprints in the sector.

"Radiav and Siyata are valued partners in the program," said Calvin Jackson, Senior Manager for Crisis Response at Verizon Frontline. "The first responders we support can have confidence that, in conjunction with our award-winning network, these solutions will deliver the capabilities they need."

Siyata's recognition by Verizon Frontline follows a comprehensive vetting process to ensure that the SD7 meets the network's strict reliability, security, and performance standards. The device's ability to function across Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T enables broad agency deployment, ensuring uninterrupted communication even in areas with limited single-carrier coverage.

"We're proud to join the ranks of 'Verizon Frontline Verified. The SD7 is designed for users who need reliable, simple, and robust communication, often as an upgrade from traditional systems, and now it's backed by the #1 network choice in public safety," stated Nick Yaeger, Siyata's Vice President of Sales.

This announcement comes as Siyata continues to await final regulatory and exchange approvals for its proposed $185 million reverse merger with Core Gaming, a high-growth mobile game publisher with more than 40 million monthly active users. If approved, the transaction would make Core Gaming the majority owner of Siyata, with legacy SYTA shareholders receiving a minimum 10 percent equity stake via a special stock dividend.

Although a definitive closing date has not yet been disclosed, public filings indicate that the merger may be finalized without prior notice, taking effect three business days following the submission of the final certificate of merger.

With public safety adoption accelerating and a high-profile mobile gaming transaction on deck, Siyata's market positioning continues to evolve. The company now stands at the intersection of national infrastructure and digital scale two sectors rarely combined under one publicly traded micro-cap.

