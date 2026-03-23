Core AI Holdings, Inc.: Core AI Enters Strategic Joint Venture with Toto DTS to Scale AI Infrastructure Across High-Growth Markets

Partnership designed to capitalize on surging AI-driven demand through deployment of efficient, high-density data center capacity

Miami, FL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHAI) ("Core AI" or the "Company"), a global AI technology and infrastructure company, today announced it has entered into a strategic joint venture (JV) agreement with Toto Digital & Technology Solutions, LLC ("Toto DTS"), a globally recognized developer network of mission-critical infrastructure and AI compute.

The joint venture establishes a scalable platform to develop and operate advanced data center campuses purpose-built for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The partnership is designed to capitalize on the accelerating global demand for compute capacity, driven by the rapid adoption of AI across industries, and to deliver integrated solutions at the intersection of energy infrastructure and next-generation data centers.

Toto DTS brings a diverse operational team with significant execution capability and global experience, with its senior partners having collectively delivered 253 data centers and more than 4.5 gigawatts of installed IT capacity. Its past experience portfolio spans highly complex, mission-critical environments, including air traffic control centers, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research facilities, offshore energy platforms, financial trading infrastructure, national media operations, and healthcare systems. Their seasoned teams have executed projects across key global markets, spanning four continents and twelve countries.

"This joint venture positions Core AI at the forefront of one of the most significant infrastructure supercycles of our time," said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core AI Holdings, Inc. "AI is driving an unprecedented surge in demand for power-dense, high-performance compute environments, and existing infrastructure is fundamentally insufficient to meet that need. By partnering with Toto, we are pairing world-class development and execution capabilities with a clear strategic mandate: to build a scalable, energy-integrated data center platform purpose-built for AI. We believe this initiative has the potential to create substantial long-term shareholder value as we deploy into a structurally undersupplied market."

"Our specialized skills, like delivering pre-packaged complex infrastructure across geographies and industries, positions us to execute with speed and precision," said Kevin Wallace, CEO of Toto DTS & Managing Principal at Toto Holdings. "This partnership with Core AI enables us to combine strategic global execution with a focused platform strategy to build at scale in markets where tenant demand is outpacing power supply. We look forward to working with Core AI to build world-class assets, with accelerated deployment timelines, creating a high-value infrastructure portfolio."

The joint venture will focus on energy-optimized data center campuses designed to meet the performance, efficiency, and sustainability requirements of AI and HPC customers. Core AI and Toto intend to pursue opportunities across key domestic markets, leveraging Toto's expert-driven pipeline and Core AI's strategic focus on AI-native infrastructure.

As part of its near-term growth pipeline, Core AI expects to provide an update to shareholders in the coming weeks regarding the JV's first data center campus, representing a key milestone in the company's strategy.

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About Toto Holdings, LLC

Toto Holdings is a multi-sector platform focused on building and enabling critical infrastructure for the digital and AI economy. Through its subsidiaries, the company targets key domains including data center development, cybersecurity and zero-trust systems, and strategic mineral supply chains supporting next-generation technologies.

Through its subsidiary, Toto Digital & Technology Solutions, the company operates as a global developer of mission-critical infrastructure, specializing in the design and delivery of complex, high-performance facilities across a wide range of industries. The company integrates reliable energy, advanced computing, and technology solutions to deliver efficient, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure platforms worldwide.

For more information on Toto, please visit www.totoholdings.com

About Core AI Holdings, Inc.

Core AI Holdings, Inc. is a global AI technology and infrastructure company focused on identifying, developing and scaling AI-driven businesses that leverage next-generation technologies to address large, high-growth market opportunities. Core AI's mission is to harness artificial intelligence to create transformative, scalable solutions across multiple verticals and drive long-term shareholder value.

Through its subsidiary, Core Gaming, the company operates an established global AI-driven mobile game development and publishing business, delivering engaging entertainment experiences while enabling developers to bring player-focused apps and games to market. Since launch, Core Gaming has developed or co-developed more than 2,200 titles, generated over 800 million downloads, and built a global user base of more than 40 million players across over 140 countries.

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

Core AI Investor Relations:

Brett Maas - Hayden IR

chai@haydenir.com

646-536-7331

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on Core AI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Core AI's control and actual results, performance, or achievements of Core AI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 21, 2025 and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Core AI undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.