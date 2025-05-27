Arqit acquires Ampliphae's technology IP, enhancing its global encryption portfolio

LONDON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) ("Arqit" or the "Company"), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the acquisition of Ampliphae's product portfolio IP and innovations team. The Ampliphae product portfolio and team specialises in encryption risk advisory and AI analytics.

This acquisition brings together Ampliphae's industry-leading Encryption Intelligence products with Arqit's quantum encryption technology and global reach, delivering a comprehensive proposition to identify and mitigate cyber risk exposure from both current and quantum threats.

Ampliphae's core products provide organisations with complete visibility into all encryption technologies in use, automatically identifying weak points and vulnerabilities, including those susceptible to quantum attacks. The service enables customers to manage their encryption risk, address insecure practices, and develop efficient and cost-effective mitigation strategies for migrating to quantum-safe encryption.

With Arqit's international presence, Ampliphae's encryption risk advisory service will now be available to enterprises and governments worldwide, helping them on the journey to securing sensitive data across cloud, edge, IoT, and hybrid environments.

"Encryption Intelligence is a vital choice for organisations looking to understand and reduce their encryption risk," said Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit. "By combining our quantum encryption expertise with Ampliphae's analytics technologies, we can deliver unmatched protection and advisory services on a global scale."

Trevor Graham, CEO of Ampliphae, added: "Joining Arqit allows us to extend our mission, helping organisations identify and address both current and quantum encryption risks, to a worldwide audience. Together, we're enabling customers to build robust, future-proof security strategies."

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit's control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Arqit, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit's securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit's business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology, (vi) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit's information technology and communications system, (vii) the enforceability of Arqit's intellectual property, (viii) market and other conditions, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Arqit's annual report on Form 20-F (the "Form 20-F"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on 5 December 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.