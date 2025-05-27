IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers") group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has today published its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The report covers sustainability activities from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 and demonstrates IHS Towers' continued commitment to its stakeholders, including, but not limited to, its employees, customers, suppliers, local communities, regulators, governments and shareholders.

IHS Towers' vision is to help create a connected world, where mobile connectivity promotes continued economic growth and social development. The communications infrastructure it provides is vital to enabling that connectivity.

In 2024, IHS Towers continued to make progress in executing its four-pillar sustainability strategy focusing on ethics and governance, environment and climate change, education and economic growth, our people and communities which is detailed in this report.

Sam Darwish, Chairman CEO, IHS Towers, commented, "In an increasingly connected world, our solutions help facilitate digital inclusion. As detailed in our 2024 Sustainability Report, we seek to further broaden access to the socioeconomic opportunities this presents through our community focused initiatives.

In 2024, 55% of our sustainability spend focused on initiatives relating to our education and economic growth pillar. Through the development of ICT centers and digital kiosks, the delivery of STEM training programs, and the facilitation of school internet connectivity, we are helping connect the next generation to critical education resources.

2024 also marked the completion of our three-year partnership with Giga, a joint UNICEF and ITU initiative, and I am proud of the contribution IHS Towers has made to Giga's objective of connecting all schools in the world to the internet, and all children to information, opportunity and choice."

2024 Sustainability Report Highlights

As of and for the year ended December 31, 2024, we reported the following environmental, social and governance ("ESG") related progress:

Environment

Carbon Reduction Roadmap: Reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 kilowatt-hour emissions intensity by approximately 11% compared with 2023, with an approximate 20% reduction in emissions intensity since 2021 Invested $209.4 million in Project Green since the project began in 2022

Planted 7,800 seedlings in Brazil's Amazon region, restoring an additional four hectares of degraded area

Partnered with WaterAid to construct rainwater harvesting systems at four schools in Nyamagabe District, Rwanda, providing more than 4,000 children and staff with clean water

Social

Introduced five Life Saving Rules and nine HSE Principles to further strengthen our approach to health and safety

The rate of recordable work-related injuries among IHS employees decreased to 0.04, in comparison to 0.17 in 2023

27% of our employees were female and 73% were male, equal to the percentage reported in 2023

Employees completed 12 hours of training on average on the IHS Academy

Spent $8.2 million on community-focused sustainability initiatives, bringing the total investment in our local communities to $37 million since 2017

Facilitated digital inclusion by: Training more than 100,000 students in digital skills through Nigeria's 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative Providing over 2,000 young people with new ICT and digital facilities in Cameroon and Rwanda Supporting over 5,250 students with STEM skills and training in Nigeria and Brazil

Enhanced Giga's visibility analysis in Brazil: By integrating IHS Brazil data, Giga determined that the average distance from a school to the nearest tower was 0.85 kilometers



Governance

IHS South Africa achieved a Level 4 rating in its first Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) audit

Maintained our ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System certification 1

In March 2025, we received an updated ESG Risk Rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics. Our ESG Risk Rating places us in the top 9% of all companies assessed by Morningstar Sustainalytics in the Telecommunication Services Industry 2

Continued driving high standards of integrity throughout our supply chain; 4,581 supplier employees completed training in topics relating to our Supplier Code of Conduct

For more information, please visit www.ihstowers.com/sustainability

About IHS Towers: IHSTowers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has over 39,000 towers across its eight markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

1 ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System certification has been achieved in the UAE, UK and operating companies.

2 Copyright 2025 Morningstar Sustainalytics. All rights reserved. This report contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers.

