

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons has warned riders to be aware of the physical risks that electric bikes present before taking to roads and trails.



Data shows a concerning rise in bone and joint injuries tracking with the surging popularity of electric bikes, commonly known as e-bikes, according to the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. These high-powered vehicles, capable of 28 mph speeds, are causing injuries across all age groups - not just novice riders.



AAOS urged all riders to understand the unique physical risks these micromobility products pose.



'E-bikes can reach speeds much higher than traditional bicycles, and this increased velocity means more force during falls or collisions. This higher energy impact is causing injuries we don't typically see in traditional bicycle falls,' said AAOS spokesperson and orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine Brian R. Waterman. 'The risk of fractures, dislocations and head trauma increases as e-bike usage becomes more popular. The best protection starts with awareness, proper protection and responsible riding.'



E-bikes offer a convenient, eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to cars, but their increasing use highlights growing safety concerns. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, injuries from micromobility devices, including e-scooters, hoverboards and e-bikes, have risen by an estimated 23 percent annually since 2017.



'Falls that result in fractures are among the most common e-bike injuries we see in both men and women,' said Dr. Waterman.



AAOS experts recommend the following safety measures to help prevent injuries while riding e-bikes: Always wear a helmet, Know your e-bike and local laws, Ride defensively, Inspect your equipment, Avoid distractions, Supervise young or inexperienced riders, and Wear bright clothing and use front and rear lights - especially in low-light conditions.



'Traditional biking helps build muscle, coordination and bone strength,' added Dr. Waterman. 'E-bikes, while convenient and appealing, reduce these benefits and raise the risk of serious orthopedic injuries. It is a trade-off many riders don't realize-until it's too late.'



