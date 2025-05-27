

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading strongly in the green amidst an easing in trade related tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners, particularly the European Union. Risk appetite has been boosted by President Donald Trump delaying the start of a proposed 50-percent tariff on imports from the European Union, from June 1 to July 9. Gains were however limited by profit-booking as well as anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the PCE-based U.S. inflation readings on Friday.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased more than a percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.48 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased more than 16 percent overnight to $119 billion.



Bitcoin gained 0.73 percent overnight to trade at $110,694.04. It is currently trading 1 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $110,377 and $107.610 during the past 24 hours.



The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 63.2 percent is trading with gains of 5.8 percent over the 7-day horizon and 17.9 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are at 18.5 percent.



Ethereum rallied 4.2 percent overnight to trade at $2,675. Ether has gained 7.7 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 20 percent. Ether's current trading price is 45 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,665 and $2,513.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $212 million on Friday versus $935 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded inflows of $431 million.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $59 million on Friday versus inflows of $111 million on Thursday.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 5th and Ethereum 33rd in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP added 0.44 percent overnight to trade at $2.34, around 39 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB also gained 1.7 percent overnight at its current trading price of $686. The price of 6th ranked Solana edged up 0.2 percent overnight to $178.30.



8th ranked Dogecoin added more than 2 percent overnight to trade at $0.2312. DOGE is currently trading 69 percent below the record high.



9th ranked Cardano gained more than half a percent overnight to trade at $0.7741. The trading price is 75 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



10th ranked TRON added 0.34 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2753.



65th ranked Quant (QNT) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of more than 15 percent. 80th ranked PancakeSwap (CAKE) followed with gains of 14.5 percent.



23rd ranked Monero (XMR) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a plunge of 5.7 percent. 26th ranked Pi (PI), 97th ranked Helium (HNT) and 45th ranked POL(POL) followed with losses of close to 2.8 percent.



