Brinker Extends ArrowStream Partnership, Elevates Quality Control With New Foodservice Incident Management Rollout

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading provider of end-to-end supply chain management software for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Brinker International ("Brinker"), the renowned parent company of Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy. This renewal marks a continued commitment from Brinker to harness ArrowStream's innovative technology to strengthen supply chain performance across its extensive restaurant network.

Since 2020, Brinker has utilized ArrowStream's platform to enhance supply chain visibility, improve procurement processes, and enable smarter, data-driven decision-making across more than 1,300 US locations. As part of the renewed partnership, Brinker has also adopted ArrowStream's Foodservice Incident Management (FSIM) solution. FSIM empowers Brinker to efficiently manage product quality and distributor service incidents by leveraging integrated supply chain data. The result is faster, more proactive issue resolution and actionable insights that help Brinker maintain high standards across every location.

"ArrowStream is an integral part of our supply chain strategy," said James Butler, SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Brinker. "Their platform gives us the tools to proactively manage risk, track key purchasing metrics, and foster stronger supplier relationships. And now that we've added ArrowStream's Foodservice Incident Management, we're able to simplify and streamline how we report and resolve product quality issues. As we continue to scale and evolve, ArrowStream remains a vital partner in helping us drive greater efficiency and adaptability throughout our supply chain."

ArrowStream's analytics and reporting capabilities empower Brinker to optimize spend management and respond quickly to market changes-ensuring reliable operations in an increasingly complex supply chain landscape.

David Cox, President at ArrowStream, shared his excitement about the renewal: "Brinker has been a forward-thinking partner in supply chain innovation. Their team continues to set a high bar for operational excellence and supplier collaboration. We're honored to extend our partnership and support their ongoing efforts to lead with efficiency, data, and agility, which reflects our own mission to empower operators with technology that turns supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage."

As Brinker continues to innovate and elevate its brand offerings, its partnership with ArrowStream remains a cornerstone of its operational strategy. Whether it's optimizing sourcing, improving visibility, or managing contract compliance, ArrowStream equips Brinker with the tools to navigate today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,500 distribution locations, and 250 leading brands across 130,000 operator locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

