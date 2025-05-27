Wesco International: Wesco Announces 2025 VOLT Scholarship Recipients

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / The Wesco Veterans Opportunity Liaison Team (VOLT) is proud to announce the launch of our annual Wesco Veteran Employee Scholarship program. This scholarship is open to the children of all full-time Wesco employees who are high school seniors (or equivalent) through age 25. The Wesco employee does not need to be a member of the VOLT business resource group; VOLT welcomes all military, allies and supporters.

The Wesco Veteran Employee Scholarship program will award four (4) individual $1,000 scholarships to four (4) unique individuals who are pursuing military service, trade school or college.

This year, we received an overwhelming response to our 2025 VOLT Scholarship program this year topping at 20 applicants. The incredible academics and talent shown in this year's students were impressive.

Congratulations to our 2025 Scholarship Recipients!

Payton Moore

Payton plans on attending Tarleton State University in Texas majoring in Construction and Engineering Management. She aspires to take over her grandfather's construction business in the future. "Construction has always been a major part in my life, so I am happy to carry on in my family's footsteps."

Raul Alvarez

Raul will be attending The College of New Jersey located in Ewing, N.J. pursuing a degree in computer and electrical engineering. "My passion for technology, problem-solving and innovation drives me to explore how hardware and software interact to shape the future."

Christopher Bruno

Christopher will be attending Syracuse University in New York majoring in business analytics. In addition, he was accepted into the accelerated Juris Doctor program to pursue his law degree after receiving his bachelors. "It is an honor to receive this scholarship."

Adit Bhootra

Adit will be entering his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he will focus on cancer research. His future plans are to attend medical school and pursue oncology. "I am honored to be selected as a 2025 scholarship recipient."

The VOLT Scholarship program is a great opportunity extended annually to students of Wesco employees. Visit the Wesco VOLT page to learn more.

