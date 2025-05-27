Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
23.05.25 | 15:24
142,00 Euro
-3,40 % -5,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,00149,0017:05
148,00149,0017:14
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco Announces 2025 VOLT Scholarship Recipients

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / The Wesco Veterans Opportunity Liaison Team (VOLT) is proud to announce the launch of our annual Wesco Veteran Employee Scholarship program. This scholarship is open to the children of all full-time Wesco employees who are high school seniors (or equivalent) through age 25. The Wesco employee does not need to be a member of the VOLT business resource group; VOLT welcomes all military, allies and supporters.

The Wesco Veteran Employee Scholarship program will award four (4) individual $1,000 scholarships to four (4) unique individuals who are pursuing military service, trade school or college.

This year, we received an overwhelming response to our 2025 VOLT Scholarship program this year topping at 20 applicants. The incredible academics and talent shown in this year's students were impressive.

Congratulations to our 2025 Scholarship Recipients!

Payton Moore

Payton plans on attending Tarleton State University in Texas majoring in Construction and Engineering Management. She aspires to take over her grandfather's construction business in the future. "Construction has always been a major part in my life, so I am happy to carry on in my family's footsteps."

Raul Alvarez

Raul will be attending The College of New Jersey located in Ewing, N.J. pursuing a degree in computer and electrical engineering. "My passion for technology, problem-solving and innovation drives me to explore how hardware and software interact to shape the future."

Christopher Bruno

Christopher will be attending Syracuse University in New York majoring in business analytics. In addition, he was accepted into the accelerated Juris Doctor program to pursue his law degree after receiving his bachelors. "It is an honor to receive this scholarship."

Adit Bhootra

Adit will be entering his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he will focus on cancer research. His future plans are to attend medical school and pursue oncology. "I am honored to be selected as a 2025 scholarship recipient."

The VOLT Scholarship program is a great opportunity extended annually to students of Wesco employees. Visit the Wesco VOLT page to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-announces-2025-volt-scholarship-recipients-1032205

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.