Acquisition enables deeper integration of synchronous replication technology into MariaDB Enterprise Platform for high availability and scalability

MariaDB plc today announced the acquisition of Finnish-based company Codership Oy and its flagship product Galera Cluster, a powerful high availability database solution providing high uptime, no data loss and scalability for database growth. With the acquisition, the core Galera team, as well as its founders, will join MariaDB, strengthening the company's European engineering and technical support team.

Since its inception nearly 14 years ago, Galera Cluster has prioritized its relationship with MariaDB, including through partnerships and technical integration. It has been a standard part of MariaDB Server for over nine years. Over a third of MariaDB Enterprise Platform customers utilize Galera Cluster today. As the demand for high availability and zero data loss in high-volume production environments grows, the combination of MariaDB Enterprise Platform and Galera Cluster is gaining significant traction within MariaDB's customer-base.

"High availability and advanced replication methods are a critical area for our enterprise customers," said Vikas Mathur, chief product officer, MariaDB plc. "When I speak to our customers, it is clear that these values have always been a strength of MariaDB. By bringing Galera Cluster into the fold formally, we'll be able to take MariaDB's high availability and advanced replication power to the next level, as well as deliver an even higher level of support and service to our customers."

"The acquisition of Galera Cluster marks an exciting step in MariaDB's growth journey," said Rohit de Souza, CEO, MariaDB plc. "In a very short period of time, we've delivered significant product innovation both to our customers and to our community, while also turning the company into a well-run and profitable business. This acquisition will enable us to accelerate our pace of innovation so we can deliver exceptional value to our customers at an even faster rate."

"Joining MariaDB is an exciting step for Codership and Galera Cluster," said Seppo Jaakola, co-founder of Codership, the company behind Galera Cluster. "We know MariaDB users greatly benefit from our high availability solution, and this acquisition will expand our reach, bringing our clustering technology to even more customers."

Galera Cluster works with both MariaDB and MySQL database environments. Both versions will be maintained for the time being and users should experience no change. Please contact MariaDB if you are interested in upgrading from community to the enterprise version of MariaDB.

Since last September's take-private transaction by K1 Investment Management and appointment of Rohit de Souza as MariaDB's CEO, MariaDB has invested heavily in innovation for its database customers and users, including launching open source vector search capabilities, a new MariaDB Enterprise Platform version with advanced enterprise tooling and now acquisition of Galera Cluster synchronous replication technology to further bolster its Enterprise Platform capabilities. MariaDB was also recognized as a winner of a 2025 AI TechAward in the category of Open Source AI for its innovation in open source vector search capabilities.

To learn about the advantages of Galera Cluster's synchronous replication and built-in high availability features, watch MariaDB's recent webinar "High Availability with MariaDB: Choosing the Right Approach Clustering vs Replication."

Additional Resources

Learn about the MariaDB Enterprise Platform, including MariaDB with Galera Cluster

Watch the webinar "High Availability with MariaDB: Choosing the Right Approach Clustering vs Replication"

Discover when you should upgrade to MariaDB Enterprise Platform

Dive into the MariaDB Advantage

Follow @mariadb on X and LinkedIn

Read MariaDB's blog

About MariaDB

MariaDB seeks to eliminate the constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling organizations to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. Enterprises can depend on a single complete database for all their needs, that can be deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical, hybrid use cases. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Red Hat, ServiceNow and Samsung MariaDB delivers customer value without the financial burden of legacy database providers. For more information, please visit mariadb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250527634819/en/

Contacts:

Tsai-Ni Ku

tsaini@bospar.com